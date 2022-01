Set to debut in theaters from February 4, 2022, the new sci-fi filmstars Hollywood stalwarts such as Michael Pena, Halle Berry, and Patrick Wilson. The A-listers are joined by an unlikely cast member, the all-new 2022 Lexus NX.

Set around an unprecedented natural disaster, the moon is knocked out of its orbit by a mysterious force, sending it on a collision course with Earth. The NX plays a key role in the rescue mission to restore the moon's orbit and save the world, says Lexus.