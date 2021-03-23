WATCH: Lexus Teases Swoopy High Riding Concept Set For Debut At The End Of March

The wind of change is blowing in the automotive segment as many car manufacturers are going through corporate identity transformations. Some are changing their logos while others are coming up with new slogans, but virtually all of them have one thing in common – electrification. That seems to be the case for Lexus as the concept car teased here foreshadows a "brand transformation" putting EVs front and center. The concept was previously teased at the beginning of February and now it's back in a more revealing shadowy image/video combo. Toyota's luxury division is keeping the details under wraps, but we've fiddled with the brightness and exposure in our quest to unlock more design details. It appears to have a relatively tall ride height, hinting at an SUV-like silhouette, but the roofline suggests some fastback influences as well.







Read Article