Toyota introduced the new Land Cruiser back in June this year and now Lexus is getting ready to take the wraps off its luxury equivalent. The next-generation LX will celebrate its world premiere on Thursday, October 14, at 1:30 AM JST, which works out to Wednesday, October 13, at 12:30 PM Eastern or 4:30 PM GMT. The official debut will take place online courtesy of a livestream on YouTube.







