WATCH: Lia And Luck Block Pay Tribute To Ken Block's Pike Peak Legacy

The late Ken Block is someone we'd describe as being gone too soon, but there are plenty of people in the world who are continuing his legacy, not least of which are his daughter Lia, and his wife, Lucy.



The latter is now the focus of a half-hour-long documentary chronicling her epic ascension to the summit of Pikes Peak earlier this year behind the wheel of a Sierra Echo EV, showcasing not only the dedication it takes to summit the great mountain but showing how Lucy is continuing the legacy of Ken. Titled 43 Fortitude: A Continuing Legacy, it's a fantastic insight into Lucy's preparation and eventual hill climb at the same event where Lia Block drove Ken's Hoonipigasus Porsche 911 up the mountain in tribute.









