WATCH: Lia Block To Pilot Hoonipigasus At 2023 Pikes Peak Hillclimb

Lia Block, daughter of the dearly departed Ken Block, will drive the insane Hoonipigasus in a tribute run at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hillclimb. The last time we were fortunate enough to be in the presence of Ken Block was when the insane one-of-a-kind mid-engine Porsche 911-based was revealed to the world.

Unfortunately, the Hoonipigasus ran into reliability problems on its first attempt to race at Pikes Peak. Unfortunately, Ken Block passed away before he could take a second run at the hillclimb.

The next Pikes Peak International Hillclimb takes place in June, and we're guessing many tears will be shed as Lia hoons the Hoonipigasus up the hill.