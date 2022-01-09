WATCH: Lightly Modified Nissan Z Hits 186 MPH Top Speed

Plenty of cars' true top-speed potential is masked by electronic speed-limiting trickery, and the new Nissan Z is no exception. On paper, it's only good for 155 mph, but test results published Wednesday by Japanese tuners—supervised unofficially by the car's intrigued chief engineer Hiroshi Tamura—proved it's capable of far more. The lightly modified Z that the group tested was able to reach a hair over 300 km/h, or just about 186 mph. The modifications to the Z in the video are limited to a new muffler, at least initially. If you've heard the exhaust note of a new Z, that's a good addition. The car is whisper quiet from the factory. The tuners, GReddy, claim this new muffler also adds 10 horsepower, which probably didn't do much in terms of increasing the car's top speed.





