WATCH: Listen To BMW's All Electric M3 In Action At The Nurburgring

The next-generation BMW M3 is going electric. Well, not entirely, because there will still be a gasoline-powered variant to cater to enthusiasts who are not ready to jump on the EV bandwagon yet, and there will be a lot of differences between the two. On the visual front, telling them apart will probably be tricky, because the Neue Klasse design language is a thing on both of them. However, that does not mean that the body panels from one will fit the other, because the Munich-based auto marque’s performance division has made sure to draw a very thick line between the EV M3 and the ICE M3.













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