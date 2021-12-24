WATCH: Listen To Mercedes Start Up It's 2022 F1 Car

Mercedes may have missed out on the F1 driver's championship this year, but it won the coveted constructor's championship for the eighth consecutive year.

It got over Lewis Hamilton's loss quite quickly in typical Germanic fashion, even though it took some drastic steps after the controversial final at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It has moved on to the next season and is officially the first team to start its 2022 campaign by firing up the new W13 engine it will use next year. Building a new engine seems like a much easier task than getting the Mercedes-AMG One ready for production...



