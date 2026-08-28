WATCH: Local Shopping Mall Offers $2 An Hour Premier Parking For Spots That Were Once Free

Agent009 submitted on 8/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:32 AM

Views : 782 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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The endless hunt for a front-row parking spot at the local mall might be a thing of the past—if you are willing to open your wallet. Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California, has officially introduced a new “preferred parking” program, fundamentally changing the traditional free-parking experience for its visitors.
 
While the mall operators tout the new system as a win for convenience, local shoppers and employees are pushing back against the sudden monetization of their neighborhood shopping center.





 


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WATCH: Local Shopping Mall Offers $2 An Hour Premier Parking For Spots That Were Once Free

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