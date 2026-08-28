WATCH: Local Shopping Mall Offers $2 An Hour Premier Parking For Spots That Were Once Free

The endless hunt for a front-row parking spot at the local mall might be a thing of the past—if you are willing to open your wallet. Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California, has officially introduced a new “preferred parking” program, fundamentally changing the traditional free-parking experience for its visitors.

While the mall operators tout the new system as a win for convenience, local shoppers and employees are pushing back against the sudden monetization of their neighborhood shopping center.











