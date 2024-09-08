WATCH: Look Out Tacoma! The Kia Tasman May Actually Be The Real Deal

The Kia Tasman is a midsize pickup that is set to launch in 2025. Initially, it was expected to launch in only Australia, but Kia has since confirmed that it will also be available in Korea, Africa, and the Middle East. That makes it a global model, but as yet, it has not been confirmed for the US market. Now, before you get too upset, just because they haven't announced it for us yet doesn't mean they won't announce it for us ever. In fact, the Tasman has been spotted testing in the US out in Southern California. If the latest video from Kia is any indication, the Tasman will have some serious off-road chops when it does go on sale.









