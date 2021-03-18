WATCH: Looking Back At The Legacy Of Sabine Schmitz

Racing driver, Nürburgring local and former Top Gear host Sabine Schmitz's list of accomplishments was as long as the Nordschleife itself, and car enthusiasts around the world have been mourning her loss accordingly. Schmitz's impact not just on the Nürburgring but on the motoring world as a whole makes it a particularly painful loss to the many fans who looked up to her and followed in her footsteps through some of the doors she ultimately opened. Schmitz died Tuesday at 51 after a long battle with cancer, her family announced earlier today. Known as the “Queen of the Nürburgring," she leaves







