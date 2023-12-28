WATCH: Looks Like Santa Claus Traded In His Reindeer For A Ferrari 458

Santa Claus was caught refueling his supercar, a Ferrari 458 Spider, at a gas station. Santa was seen wearing a white T-shirt and red sneakers despite the winter weather.



The innovative costume matched the paintwork of his Ferrari in Rosso Corsa, registered in Switzerland. The one driving the Ferrari describes himself in the comments on Instagram as a 2023 Santa Claus.



The duo, made up of the 2023 Santa and the Ferrari 458 Spider from the 2010s, was spotted in Geneva, carrying a Christmas tree, all lit up, on the retractable rooftop. To protect the paint on the roof, there is a protective cloth underneath the tree.



