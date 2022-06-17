WATCH: Los Angeles C8 Corvette Becomes Vegan In Shameful Display Of Skill

Here’s another myth busted, if there was ever any doubt about it, mid-engine, rear-wheel drive cars can understeer. Don’t believe us? Well, first you should have your petrolhead license revoked, and second, all you have to do to see for yourselves is scroll down to the bottom, and hit the play button.



Don’t do that just yet, as we have to delve into the ‘what the hell happened’ part first, starting with the white ‘Vette, which appears to have been speeding onto a straight. The driver then probably turned the wheel, yet physics intervened, slapping their enthusiasm, and sending the vehicle head-first into the bushes.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Racing ?? (@323_1320)



Read Article