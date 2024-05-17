WATCH: Los Angeles Police Department Chase Ends With Van Crashing Head On Into Oncoming Traffic

A chase suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after driving into oncoming traffic and crashing into several cars on the 405 Freeway in the Brentwood area.

The chase stemmed from an incident around 4:30 a.m. on 4th Avenue in the Venice area. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect in a white van rammed into patrol cars, leaving at least two officers with minor injuries.

Officers then initiated the pursuit, which eventually made its way onto the 405 Freeway.

AIR7 HD followed the chase on the freeway as officers tried to perform multiple PIT maneuvers at high speeds without success.

At one point, the driver turned around and started driving the wrong-way on northbound lanes of the freeway with several patrol vehicles close behind.











