WATCH: Los Angeles Police Pull Over Waymo Robotaxi For Driving Like A Camry Driver

Agent009 submitted on 7/11/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:01:52 AM

Views : 212 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Waymo self-driving robotaxi in Los Angeles recently found itself in a bit of a pickle after stopping abruptly in traffic, making an illegal left turn, and then being pulled over by a police officer in the heart of Los Angeles. While a human driver might have ended up with a ticket, fully autonomous vehicles currently dodge that fate in California since there’s no person behind the wheel to hold accountable.
 
A clip of the incident was recently shared on social media. It shows a white Jaguar I-Pace stopped in the middle of a road in Beverly Hills, much to the dismay of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class driver behind it.


@kiefer_d_live Replying to @himothee55 I used the song to cover up my hysterical laughter ?? #waymo ? original sound - Kiefer_D



 


Read Article


WATCH: Los Angeles Police Pull Over Waymo Robotaxi For Driving Like A Camry Driver

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)