WATCH: Los Angeles Street Takeover Ends With Gun Shots And Impounded Cars

Authorities all across the States are trying to figure out how to stop street takeovers and sideshows. In California, the problem appears to be just as bad as ever before after reports of over a dozen such events over the weekend. Police responded by impounding over 30 cars and arresting at least two dozen people.



Street takeovers aren’t a new problem for the cities of Los Angeles or Compton. Carscoops has documented numerous cases of these events in the area and at least one attempt by the city to passively stop street takeovers. That effort hasn’t done much to prevent people from partaking in the activity and over the weekend police responded to multiple separate takeovers.









Read Article