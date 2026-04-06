WATCH: Los Angeles Waymo Taxi Enters Drive Through Going The Wrong Direction

A Waymo robotaxi is making news again, this time for entering a drive-thru the wrong way in Los Angeles. The video has yet again sparked concerns about the safety of autonomous cars.

A woman was to board the robotaxi, but the vehicle went the wrong way through a drive-thru, which made her son a little hesitant about her travel in the Waymo.

An Instagram video of the incident highlights the funny conversation, but it also sheds light on the major error committed by the driverless vehicle. When the car crept in the wrong way, the passenger’s son, who chose to call it “Way Way,” said: