WATCH! Love Your TOYOTA Trucks? Here's A Great Video That Goes Up Close With All The Wild Builds At The SEMA SHOW!

The 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas was a spectacle of automotive innovation, particularly showcasing Toyota's extensive lineup for 2025 including models like the Land Cruiser, Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Sequoia, and the luxurious Lexus GX550. Each model was presented with unique customizations that highlighted the latest trends in automotive aftermarket modifications, making them not just vehicles but lifestyle statements. The star of Toyota's display was undoubtedly the Vulcan, a 2024 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO transformed into an overlanding beast. This vehicle, equipped with rugged enhancements perfect for off-road adventures, captured the essence of what SEMA represents: pushing the boundaries of vehicle capability and customization.



If you dream about Land Cruisers, 4runners, and Tacoma's, you'll love this deep dive into the builds at the show.

















