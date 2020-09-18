WATCH: Low Bridge Can Opens Train Damaging $2 Million Worth Of Fords

The incident happened in Memphis, Tennessee on September 13, and as you can see, the bridge effectively peeled the train car's roof off like it was a can of tuna.
But it's not the corrugated metal roof of the train that we're worried about here; that seems like it would be comparatively easy to replace.

More rather, it's the vehicles inside the transport that have us concerned. According to the poster of this video, the bridge did some $2-million worth of damage, and from the looks of it, most of that burden was probably borne by the cargo.
 



