WATCH: Low Cost Slate Electric Pickup Undergoes Winter Testing

The Slate truck is less than a year away from going into production, so the company is kicking development and testing into high gear before the first customers get their cars toward the end of 2026.

This winter, the Jeff Bezos-backed startup that came out of stealth about a year ago put several of its prototypes through some real-world testing procedures at freezing temperatures. It all went down at the Keweenaw Research Center cold-weather test facility in Houghton County, Michigan.









