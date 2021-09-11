WATCH: Lucid Air Attracts Lots Of Attention At Local Car Show

Agent009 submitted on 11/9/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:32 AM

Views : 496 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the first Lucid Air Dream Edition cars was recently seen at an auto show and attracted a lot of attention among the car enthusiasts.

As we can see, despite many interesting, old, quick or special vehicles, people were very interested and intrigued by the futuristic-looking, all-electric luxury flagship.

The video is very short, but that is all we can see, as the company has delivered only a small number of customer cars (see the historic rally and a recap from the deliver event) and does not provide demo Air for media. It's expected that more reviews and tests will follow.



Read Article


WATCH: Lucid Air Attracts Lots Of Attention At Local Car Show

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)