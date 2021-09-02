WATCH: Lucid CEO Claims They Are Ahead Of The Curve Compared To Tesla

When Tesla presented the Model S back in 2012, Peter Rawlinson was there. He knows it was ahead of the competition, and the company's current market cap proves that. Now at the helm of Lucid, he told CNBC that his company is where Tesla used to be ten years ago: ahead of the curve in the tech race. In other words, ahead of Tesla as well. Rawlinson said that when he was answering a question from Jim Cramer. The TV presenter had just made a reservation for the Lucid Air Dream Edition – which costs $161,500 – and asked why anyone would pay way more for a Lucid Air than they could pay for a similar Tesla Model S.







