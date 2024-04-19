WATCH: Lucid's 1234HP Air Sapphire Takes On The Quarter Mile

It’s no secret that the Lucid Air Sapphire is one rapid machine that can even blitz the Model S Plaid and Bugatti Chiron in a drag race, but now, a customer-owned example has taken things to the next level, breaking a world record for the world’s quickest sedan, covering the quarter-mile in a mere 8.930 seconds. The Air Sapphire, driven by Brooks Weisblat of Drag Times, was consistently quick on the prepped drag surface. According to the Dragy software, 0-60 mph was completed in just 1.92 seconds, while the quarter-mile was done and dusted in 8.94 seconds, hitting the trap sensors at a speed of 154.85 mph. Add in a rollout, as manufacturers typically do, and the numbers look even more impressive.















