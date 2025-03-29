WATCH! MAD WORLD! Stolen Truck Chase Turns Terrifying: LA Suspect’s Wild Evasion Smashes Dozen Cars in Freeway Frenzy

In a chaotic scene straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, a suspect in Long Beach, Los Angeles, led LAPD on a high-stakes car chase that spanned over an hour on March 28, 2025. The reckless driver smashed into more than a dozen vehicles, weaving on and off the 405 freeway in a dangerous bid to evade capture. Miraculously, while the rampage left multiple people with severe injuries, authorities report no fatalities—a silver lining in an otherwise harrowing ordeal.



The pursuit began in Long Beach, with the suspect barreling through traffic, leaving a trail of twisted metal and shaken drivers in their wake. LAPD officers relentlessly tracked the fugitive, who showed no signs of slowing down despite the mounting chaos. Onlookers watched in disbelief as the chase unfolded, a real-time drama gripping the city.



Emergency responders rushed to aid the injured, and police eventually brought the suspect’s spree to an end, though details of the arrest remain unclear. Residents are left reeling, grateful the outcome wasn’t worse. As investigations continue, this wild chase serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of LA’s streets—and the resilience of those who call it home.











#BREAKING CAR CHASE



Los Angeles,California #LONGBEACH - Suspect hit over a dozen cars and took LAPD on a car chase for well over an hour, getting on and off the 405 freeway.



??There are multiple severe injuries, but I'm not seeing anyone die,so this is good news.



??1 police… pic.twitter.com/XFRr4sVpFJ — M?anL¡LM??? (@MeanLILMeoW) March 28, 2025



