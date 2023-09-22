WATCH! MAKE SURE YOU BACKUP! NOT Your Computer, Your CAR! It May SAVE YOUR LIFE From Carjackers!

Blood-curdling doorbell cam footage shows the moment a gang of robbers descended on an elderly investment expert in his BMW after following him home from the bank. 
 
Mark Gardner found himself surrounded by three men as he pulled into the driveway of his $1.1million property in Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday.
 
Footage shows the terrifying moment that three men jumped out of a silver vehicle and surrounded his blue BMW 5-Series sedan.

All three pull out weapons and point them at Garner, 73, and his stepson who was in the vehicle at the time.



WATCH! MAKE SURE YOU BACKUP! NOT Your Computer, Your CAR! It May SAVE YOUR LIFE From Carjackers!

