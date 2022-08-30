WATCH! MASSIVE WRECK At Daytona ALMOST Takes Out The ENTIRE GROUP!

Agent001 submitted on 8/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:20:10 PM
Views : 222 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
As rain approaches, the front two cars get loose and a wreck collects the almost the entire field at Daytona International Speedway. Austin Dillon makes it through.
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news