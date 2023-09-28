WATCH: MG's Cyberster Roadster EV Gets It's First Review - Was It Worth the Wait?

MG is going back to its enthusiast roots with its first new two-seat convertible in almost 30 years. You’ve probably read about the electric powertrain and scissor doors, but looking good on paper is only half the battle. The one thing we all want to know is whether it’s any fun to drive. Now, thanks to a review from the YouTube channel of China-based Wheelsboy, we have our first independent take on the car that will be pitched against next year’s Porsche Boxster EV. And the big takeaway is that while the Cyberster has plenty going for it, it’s not exactly the B-road weapon some were hoping for – and which the Porsche probably will be.









