WATCH: MINI Heads A New Direction - Concept Aceman SUV To Debut Wednesday

Mini is heading in a new direction with regard to the design of future vehicles and will not be relying as much on the old-school styling cues that have characterized most of its products thus far. We'll see this new design direction in a new electric model that was promised to be revealed at the end of this month, but when? Mini has just announced that its new Concept Aceman will arrive at 5 AM on Wednesday, 27 July. That name is intentionally reminiscent of the long-dead Mini Paceman, and we've been expecting an electric version of this crossover since March. Now, we'll finally learn what the British automaker intends for the future of its brand.



