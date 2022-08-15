WATCH: Mahindra Previews 5 Electric SUVs Based On Volkswagen MEB Platform

Indian brand Mahindra seems to be preparing for the electric era as it announced five new SUV concept cars previewing future production models for the XUV and BE sub-brands. The concepts are based on Mahindra’s new EV skateboard platform called Inglo, using components from VW Group’s MEB architecture.



The concepts introduce us to Mahindra’s new design language which is called “heartcore”. The SUVs are divided into two different brands – the 05, 07, and 09 wear the BE emblem, while the E08 and E09 get the familiar XUV emblem.











Read Article