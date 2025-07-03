WATCH: Man Arrested For Arson And Shooting At Tesla Stores - Because Violence Is Ok if It Is To Stop Doge

Tesla stores and vehicles have come under attack following Elon Musk’s questionable salute and his gutting of federal agencies as the de facto head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This has left customers and employees in the crosshairs, but officials are starting to make arrests.
 
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon recently announced 41-year-old Adam Matthew Lansky was arraigned in federal court for possessing Molotov cocktails while attempting to destroy property at a Salem car dealership. This resulted in charges of “illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device.”





 


