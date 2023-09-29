WATCH: Man Films Himself SLEEPING In His Tesla WHILE DRIVING! What Is YOUR Reaction to This?

Agent001 submitted on 9/29/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:18:12 PM

Views : 368 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Telsa's FSD in Rip Van Winkle mode.

Give us your reaction.

My only reaction is that is he a Chiefs fan only since the Taylor Swift/Kelce dating or long time fan?

Asking for a friend...







WATCH: Man Films Himself SLEEPING In His Tesla WHILE DRIVING! What Is YOUR Reaction to This?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)