WATCH: Man Gets A Nail In His Tesla Tire And Walks Away With A $600 Bill

They don’t tell you this at delivery: If you pop a tire, it’s on you.

Tesla’s warranty doesn’t cover tire damage, and roadside help comes with a bill. One viral clip reveals how fast EV ownership can get expensive.

The clip from Tesla enthusiast Charlie Chang (@charlie_chang) presents the thoughts of a Tesla driver who had to shell out $600 for a new tire after a stray nail punctured one of his stock tires. Despite considering a simple plug repair, safety concerns for his family, including a 7-year-old in tow, made replacing the tire the obvious choice. What’s more striking: Tesla’s standard warranty offers no relief for tire damage beyond manufacturing defects. You’re on the hook.

But why so expensive?