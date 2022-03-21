WATCH: Man In Critical Condition After Being Injured Filming A Street Race

Horrifying footage shows the moment a man's skull was fractured by a damaged sports car as he filmed it doing donuts during an illegal street race in Manhattan Saturday.

The unidentified victim, 23, was filming the driver's dangerous stunt at the intersection of Vandam and Greenwich Streets in Hudson Square just after midnight on Saturday morning when he was struck by the vehicle, which was missing a front fender, and left in critical condition, cops said.

Disturbing surveillance video shows the man accidentally trip and hit the ground directly in the path of the vehicle's front wheels after attempting to get a closer angle of the car and its daredevil maneuvers.