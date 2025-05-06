WATCH: Man Rents Aston Martin Vantage Then Dies Hour Later In High Speed Car Chase

A late-night police chase in Los Angeles ended in tragedy, confusion, and a wrecked British sports car. What started as a seemingly uneventful car rental spiraled into a bizarre chain of events, raising more questions than answers about what really happened that night.

A man rented an Aston Martin Vantage on Turo. Formerly the head of an exotic car rental business himself, he seemed very pleased with the sports model. Days later, he destroyed the car at the end of a chase with police. Then, he passed away before officers could book him or determine why he ran in the first place.







