WATCH! Man SLAPS Autistic Boy For Touching His Mercedes Hood Ornament!

A disturbing incident caught on cell phone video in Pacoima, California, has sparked outrage and concern. The footage shows a man slapping a 10-year-old boy with autism after the child touched the man's car. The boy's sister can be heard telling the man that her brother is autistic, but he still proceeds to hit the child. The incident occurred at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osbourne Street.



The video has gone viral, with many expressing their disgust at the man's actions. Some have pointed out that even if the child did damage the car, it does not justify the use of physical violence, especially against a child with special needs. Others have called for the man to be held accountable for his actions.



The incident has also raised questions about the treatment of individuals with autism and the need for greater understanding and compassion. Many have expressed their support for the boy and his family, and have called for more education and awareness about autism and other disabilities.









