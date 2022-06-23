WATCH! Man STEALS POLICE CAR, And Rather Than FLEEING, Responds To ACTUAL Call From Radio ‘INTOXICATED’!

A man was arrested after investigators say he stole a Park County Sheriff’s patrol vehicle, evaded police and was shot at by deputies in the early morning hours on Monday.



Jeremiah James Taylor, 33, allegedly broke into the unstaffed Park County Sheriff’s Lake George substation and stole a marked 2013 Dodge Durango. He then went to the location of a domestic violence call just before 3:30 a.m. that was broadcast on the Teller County police channel. The people at the home said Taylor appeared to be intoxicated. They said he asked, “where’s the old man that’s going to shoot someone?”



When Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, he sped off.













