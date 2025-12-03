WATCH: Man Sinks His Cybertruck Launching Jet Skis

"Cybertrucks will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat," Elon Musk said in September 2022, and it looks like some owners might have taken him seriously. A Tesla pickup truck has just been fished out of the Ventura Harbor, California. It is obvious that the Tesla Cybertruck cannot float, swim, or be a submarine. One that sank in the Ventura Harbor was all the proof we needed. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle entirely submerged when the firefighters arrived at the scene. The owner of the EV was reportedly trying to launch a jet ski. However, he miscalculated the distance to the waterline, and his truck slowly slipped into the water. Luckily, no one was inside the vehicle at the time. There was no damage to the jet ski, as it safely floated on water after the incident, as shown in a video from the scene. A diver hooked the truck, and it was soon towed back to land.







