WATCH: Man Steals 9 Cars From South Carolina Dealership Then Burns It To The Ground

Police in South Carolina have arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly stealing nine cars from an Anderson County dealership before torching the entire facility to the ground.
 
The thefts occurred on November 6, but authorities only pieced the events together after responding to an inferno at Deals on Wheels. Upon extinguishing the flames, they discovered that multiple vehicles were missing from the lot. The suspect, Charles Chambers, is believed to have executed the thefts entirely on his own, abandoning the cars in various locations across the county. One vehicle was found parked in the lot of a nearby church, an ironic touch to an otherwise destructive spree.





 


