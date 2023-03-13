WATCH: Man Uses Tesla App To Accidentally Open And Drive Away In Wrong Car

A strange thing happened to a Canadian Tesla Model 3 owner from Vancouver, British Columbia. Rajesh Randev unintentionally managed to unlock someone else's Tesla and drive off in it, using the Tesla app on his own phone. The man thought he was getting into his car – which was the same make and color and parked side by side – but he actually drove someone else's Tesla. He told Global News he was in a hurry as he had to pick up his children from school, so he didn't pay much attention to the car, thinking it was his own.







