A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership.

This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.