WATCH: Man Wedges Nissan Armada Inside 2500 Year Old Redwood

Trips into nature often inspire and leave a lasting impression long after they’re over. For one ancient redwood in California, one Nissan driver’s actions recently left a mark that nature lovers would’ve rather seen avoided. In fact, the move might end up being one that the driver ends up regretting in more ways than one. On July 3rd, a TikTok user, @oclaguna999, posted a short clip of a person in a Nissan Armada trying to squeeze their large SUV through the trunk of a Redwood tree named “The Shrine.” Technically, the driver succeeds in the clip but not before knocking off the passenger side mirror of the vehicle.

maybe not being able to complete the american rite of driving through a huge tree will make people aware cars are getting too big pic.twitter.com/iaTmZg96y4 — alexandra (@bigmoodenergy) July 4, 2023



