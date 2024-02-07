WATCH: Mandatory Speed Limiting Tech For All New Cars Becomes Standard Equipment In Europe

Europeans who like to drive fast and are looking for a new car better prepare themselves for a barrage of electronic tsk-tsking from next week. Starting July 7, all new cars sold on the continent must be fitted with intelligent speed-assist (ISA) software designed to discourage drivers from breaking the limit.

Many cars currently on sale already feature ISA, because it was made mandatory on all newly introduced models from July 2022 onward. But models that were introduced prior to that date could get by without the technology until this month.












