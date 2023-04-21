WATCH: Manhattan Cadillac Driver Makes A Run For It During Traffic Stop - What Is Wrong With People?

One police officer was injured after the driver of a black Cadillac fled a traffic stop, driving over sidewalks and through patios in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday. The traffic stop took place just before 5:00 p.m. on 30th Street between Madison and Park Avenues, police said. Video shared by CBS News’ Alicia Reid shows the driver stopped on the street with several police cars behind him, and two officers standing at a distance from the car. The Cadillac accelerates suddenly, turning to the left around another black vehicle blocking the road.



??BREAKING??insane video from a traffic stop on E30th & Madison Ave that left an NYPD officer injured. Police are looking for a black vehicle with major front end damage. Stay clear of 30th st between 3rd & 5th aves due to road closures and the investigation. pic.twitter.com/RDC4nvNH8S — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) April 19, 2023



Read Article