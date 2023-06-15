WATCH: Manual Gearboxes Coming For Select Toyota And Lexus EV Models

The simulated manual gearbox for EVs first showcased in a Lexus prototype last year could find its way into future Toyota models, complete with fake revving and gear shift sounds. The “manual EV” will be one of the “exciting surprises” Toyota has in store for its next-gen BEV range which is set to debut in 2026.

The automaker announced its future plans during the Toyota Technical Workshop 2023 presentation. Takero Kato, president of the newly established BEV Factory division, said that their goal is to offer their customers a “wow” experience.





