WATCH: Mario Andretti Says New Formula 1 Team Will Be Powered By Renault

Last week, we reported that Michael Andretti was applying for Formula 1 entry in 2024 under the team name Andretti Global. As a part of that story, it was mentioned that he already has an engine supplier lined up. Now, after some new reports, we not only know which manufacturer that is, but also who the team’s first driver will be should the application get accepted. In an interview with Michael’s father Mario during this weekend’s IndyCar race at St. Petersburg, Florida, it was confirmed that Renault would supply the potential Andretti Global team with their power units. “We have formal agreement now on the engine supplier and it’s out there, it’s going to be Renault and I’m allowed to say it now,” Andretti told interviewer David Land.







