WATCH: Mark Zuckerberg Geeks Out Over His Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world's richest men and could afford just about any car out there. However, he daily drives a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and says, “You want your car to have almost as much horsepower as your helicopter!" as if choppers are waiting for all of us right outside to take us places. On a campaign that is trying to make him seem more relatable, he tragically failed again. Self-made billionaire Mark Zuckerberg hates to be chauffeured around. His security team originally convinced him to let pro drivers drive him around, but he soon had enough of that. He likes driving; that is exactly why he bought a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing with a manual transmission. "I really like driving manual transmission cars," Mark Z explains, admitting he is a stick shift lover. The CT5-V Blackwing is powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which generates 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque, which pushes the high-performance sedan from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and all the way to a top speed of 200 mph.











