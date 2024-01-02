WATCH: Maryland Police Are Looking For A Honda Civic Driver Suspected In Causing a 43 Car Pileup

A 23-car pileup occurred on Saturday atop the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland, and investigators believe that the driver of a blue Honda Civic coupe may be responsible. Details of the incident are still emerging, and authorities are seeking more information from the public. Additionally, investigators believe that around 20 additional vehicles were involved in a series of secondary crashes, bringing the total tally to 43 vehicles.



The crash occurred around 8 am on Saturday morning and resulted in 13 people being sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pileup initially involved 23 cars and blocked all three lanes of traffic on the westbound side of the bridge. Emergency crews had to transport equipment to the injured parties on foot because the bridge was impassable.









