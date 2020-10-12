WATCH: Maserati MC20 Caught Lapping Ferrari's Test Track

Maserati is ending its powertrain supply relationship with Ferrari, but the two Italian brands are still friendly. As a perfect example that the companies still have a good relationship, check out this video of the upcoming Maserati MC20 lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track.

There are two MC20s on the track in this clip. One of them is white and has no camouflage except for a covering over a portion of the rear fender on each side of the car. For the most part, the driver is pushing the mid-engined sports coupe pretty hard, but the vehicle does slow down more than necessary at times. This suggests there's something specific about the machine that the team is evaluating.

