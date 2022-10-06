WATCH: Massachusetts Steals Patrol Car From A Police Station And Leads Officers On Chase

A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in Malden, Massachusetts after stealing a police cruiser and leading authorities on a chase. 

It is understood the incident started at roughly 11 p.m. on Tuesday when an officer from the Malden Police parked his cruiser in front of a local police station while transporting a witness. The unnamed officer returned but found that the car was gone.

Before long, a state trooper spotted a female driving the car erratically on Boston’s Zakim Bridge. The trooper attempted to stop the driver on Interstate 93 but she didn’t pull over, initiating a chase along I-93 and a handful of nearby roads. The driver was quickly stopped and arrested where she was identified as Renelle Sonia.



