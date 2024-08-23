WATCH: May, Hammond and Clarkson Hang Up Their Hats After 22 Years

Someone better stop cutting onions because that’s totally why my eyes are water—and not because I just watched the trailer for The Grand Tour’s finale. The end has been coming for the original Top Gear trio for a while now, so this isn’t exactly a surprise, however. Last year, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May announced they only had one more special left in the tank. However, that doesn’t make seeing the final trailer any easier. Do I think this last special will recapture the magic of old Top Gear, the sort of magic that’s been mostly missing since The Grand Tour started? No, I’m cautiously optimistic at best, but realistically, I’m pretty doubtful. That doesn’t matter, though. For all of their faults, Clarkson, Hammond, and May have been providing so many car nerds like you and me with automotive joy for over two decades. Those three Brits are among the main reasons why I’m even typing these words and I know I’m far from alone. Even though The Grand Tour has become a bit tired—I’m not even sure I finished watching the most recent special—their impact on the automotive world hasn’t.













